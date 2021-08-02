Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post sales of $245.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $247.75 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

MMSI traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $70.90.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

