Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $229.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

