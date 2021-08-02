Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.