Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RPT Realty posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.