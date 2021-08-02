Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,658. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $218.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

