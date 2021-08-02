Zacks: Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

