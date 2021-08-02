Zacks: Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 199,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

