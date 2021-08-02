Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $61.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.80 million and the highest is $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $245.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $247.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $255.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $710.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

