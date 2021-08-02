Zacks: Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.36. 5,043,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,121. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

