Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $31.76. 7,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,612. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

