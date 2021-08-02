Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.56). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $31.76. 7,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,612. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.