Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $6.67 Per Share

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.22. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $26.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $29.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $27.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $29.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $601.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.60. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,492,258 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

