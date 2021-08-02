Zacks: Analysts Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $19.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $19.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.88 to $23.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $44.14 to $57.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $40.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.00.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.13. The stock had a trading volume of 362,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,061. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.37.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

