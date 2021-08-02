Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the highest is $3.57. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,326. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.86. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

