Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post $3.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the lowest is $3.77. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.26 to $19.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,353. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

