Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.58 Million

Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce sales of $560.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.42 million and the highest is $569.45 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.93. 16,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,521,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.