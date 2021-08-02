Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report sales of $426.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the highest is $429.30 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDK. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CDK Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,031. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

