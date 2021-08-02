Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $355.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.66 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,547. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $336.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

