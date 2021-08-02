Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

