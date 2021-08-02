Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $296.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

