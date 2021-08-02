Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,874 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

