Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.27. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ AY opened at $39.76 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.