Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Itron posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,566.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,221. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.