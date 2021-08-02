Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. NetEase reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetEase by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

