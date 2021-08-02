Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.90. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

