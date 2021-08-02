Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $131,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

