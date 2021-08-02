Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CYGIY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

