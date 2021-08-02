Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Sell

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

