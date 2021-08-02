Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.