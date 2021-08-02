Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

