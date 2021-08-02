Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to “Buy”

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.23. 291,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,251. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $1,285,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $474,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

