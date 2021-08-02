Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.03.

BSMX opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 332,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $5,262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 90,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

