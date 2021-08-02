Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEP. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

