ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Cap of $177,621.37

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ZCore has a market capitalization of $177,621.37 and approximately $359.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,409,483 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.