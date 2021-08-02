Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $557.65

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $557.65 and last traded at $555.77, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $552.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after acquiring an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

