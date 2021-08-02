ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Reaches $141.89 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 4% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $141.89 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00102979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.69 or 0.99997887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.94 or 0.00842831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

