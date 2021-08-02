Zoracles (ZORA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 112.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $206.11 or 0.00519100 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $211,293.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

