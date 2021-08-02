ZPER Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. ZPER has a total market cap of $971,256.72 and approximately $52.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00413019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00856956 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

