ZrCoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $55,918.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

