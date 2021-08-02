Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 423.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 423.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

