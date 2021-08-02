Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.09 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

