Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $12.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 88.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 277,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441,615. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.