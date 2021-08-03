-$0.02 EPS Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Beauty Health.

SKIN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The Beauty Health stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

