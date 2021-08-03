-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

