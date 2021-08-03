-$0.08 EPS Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have weighed in on CRKN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRKN stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

