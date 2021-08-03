$0.08 EPS Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 91,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,922. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

