-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

SQNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

