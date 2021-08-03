$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PFLT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.