$0.46 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million.

A number of analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,564.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

