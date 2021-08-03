$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.03. Visteon posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,256. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.