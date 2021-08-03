$1.07 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

