$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,962. Welltower has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

